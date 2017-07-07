Pirate Parley at Fort Knox, July 14 – 16

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Invitation to Young Pirates, and the Public to go to the Fort Knox

Pirate Parlay July 14–16, 2017 at Fort Knox, Maine

The Friends of Fort Knox and The Pirates of the Dark Rose crew would like you to join in a Pirate Parlay July 14-16 at Fort Knox on scenic Penobscot Bay on the Maine coast. Because of past years’ fun and skullduggery, this year the pirate festival at the Fort will be a whole weekend. Pirate Crews from up and down the East Coast will be meeting in a Pirate Parlay, and some will be sailing their pirate ships into cannon range of the Fort.

The Pirate Parley is a fundraiser for the Friends of Fort Knox and a fun time for anyone a pirate at heart. Because the Fort makes a beautiful grandstand on a bluff above the harbor, festival goers will have a fine view of sea as well as land battles.There will be opportunity to sail on a pirate ship as well as join in the defense of the Parley from the dastardly British, or you can be dastardly British (always more British needed to beat up on, call 469-6553 for tickets, $25 per person). Of course the pirates will be firing flintlocks and cannon up at the Fort and there will be a quieter young scalawag area for the kids by the visitor center.

Food will be sold on Saturday and Sunday, 11 AM until 3 PM, adjacemt to the Fort Visitor Center. Food menu items will include hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage, french fries and fried dough.

Saturday night there will be a “Dead Pirates Curse” haunted fort with ghostly scenes of bloody pirate death (check fortknox.maineguide.com for details). This is considered instructive for the public to see the sad result of a life of crime on the water.

Saturday and Sunday morning at 11 a.m. cannon fire erupts between the Fort and Pirate Ships. And on Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m., pirate crews will meet in a “Parlay” to sort out their differences, which will probably result in swordplay or worse. In between the land and sea fights will be demonstrations of all kinds of pirate history from the pirates camped in the Fort, and young pirates can join in as part of the Hellion Brigade.

The Fort Knox Pirate Parlay opens Friday July 14 at noon, Saturday and Sunday July 15 and 16 at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. each day. Join the Pirates of the Dark Rose and the rest of the buccaneers from Maine and from away and step into the days when the Caribbean pirates used this coast to hide out and plot their black deeds. More information is available on facebook: @fortknoxpirateparlay, and on the web: fortknox.maineguide.com

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →