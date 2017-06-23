PIONEER BROADBAND CHOSEN BY DOWNEAST ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION TO PROVIDE NEW MUNICIPAL NETWORK DESIGN FOR CALAIS/BAILEYVILLE.

First in Washington County, open-access network infrastructure design to deliver improved Internet service for Calais and Baileyville citizens and businesses.

HOULTON, ME (6/7/2017) –Pioneer Broadband is pleased to announce that it has been hired by Downeast Economic Development Corporation (DEDC) to create an open-access dark fiber optic network design to serve the City of Calais and the Town of Baileyville. With offices in Baileyville and Calais, Downeast Economic Development is a not-for-profit corporation that was organized in May of 2015 whose mission is to actively recruit new businesses and to support the area’s existing businesses.

Starting in 2015, DEDC invited Pioneer Broadband to meet and discuss possible improvements for local Internet access. It was noted there were limited choices in Woodland Village and the Calais metro area, but many outlying areas were severely limited, and no service available in some areas. The DEDC Board of Directors decided to commission a plan to study what could be done to achieve higher speeds and symmetrical Internet access to attract businesses and residents to the area. Upon studying the options, they concluded the best path would be for the municipalities to create a dark fiber optic-based infrastructure. Pioneer provided a feasibility study that showed that the infrastructure project could work and provide radically improved speed and service.

Pioneer Broadband will design an open-access dark fiber network infrastructure. The intent is to make fiber optic service available to each home or business in both communities. Compared to the legacy copper-based networks, fiber optic lines can provide tremendous capacity for growth. By design, the Open- Access concept of this network will allow service providers to lease fiber strands at a reasonable cost to serve individual customers.

Julie Jordan, Director of Downeast Economic Development Corporation said, “I’m pleased to say that the Baileyville Town Council, Calais City Council and Downeast Economic Development Board of Directors have all endorsed this exciting project. We look forward to working with Pioneer and developing results that can dramatically improve service in our towns. With the construction of the fiber optic infrastructure, Calais and Baileyville businesses and residents will have access to state of the art, high speed, reliable Internet and these communities will be poised for the jobs of today and tomorrow. Telecommuting options, telemedicine, online education, and media streaming will all be greatly enhanced.”

For more information about this project, contact Julie Jordan at ewced@outlook.com or call 207-214-5926.

Also, visit their website at http://www.DowneastEconomicDevelopment.com.

About Pioneer Broadband

Pioneer Broadband is an industry leading provider of Internet, telecommunications and cable television services to communities across Northern and Eastern Maine. Pioneer operates facilities in 80 locations and delivers residential and business connectivity solutions. Pioneer offers innovative and affordable broadband options, including fiber optic connectivity solutions, all with local technical support and service staff.

Since 2010, and thanks in part to the ConnectME Authority grant funding, Pioneer constructed fiber optic service in previously unserved portions of Orient, Big Lake Township, Westfield, Mars Hill, Linneus, New Limerick, Ludlow… New projects are underway in parts of Chapman, Fort Fairfield, Presque Isle, and Hodgdon. In early 2017, Pioneer completed a Fiber to the Home project for the entire town of Houlton.

Pioneer Broadband is unique among State of Maine Internet providers as it remains the only ISP with a connection to the Canadian Internet backbone providing our customer base unparalleled International diversity and redundancy!

Broadband delivery to rural Maine continues to be a core business strategy for Pioneer Broadband, serving rural Maine since its inception in 2001 with the motto, “Crossing the Digital Divide”.

Headquartered in Houlton, Maine, Pioneer Broadband is a privately owned, local Maine company.

Learn more at www.PioneerBroadband.net.

