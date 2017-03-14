Friday, March 31, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pine Tree District FIRST Robotics Competition, March 31-April 1 in Lewiston
Lewiston, Maine: Maine’s fifth FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition event will be held at the The Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston on Friday and Saturday, March 31 and April 1, 2017. The Pine Tree District Competition will host nearly 40 high school robotics teams from New England states including Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut, and attract over 2,000 spectators. The ice arena will be transformed into a competition field to play the game to be released in January by FIRST headquarters. The number of FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) teams in Maine has grown to over 25, all of them looking forward to another great competition season.
A FIRST competition is an exciting sporting event using robots created and built by the students. With donor funding and volunteer labor, this event is made possible by contributions from individuals and business partners from around the state. Members of the community interested in a contribution of any kind should contact the planning committee, which is comprised of individuals from the Pine Tree District and includes educators, engineers, medical professionals, and more. The committee’s contact email is pinetreedistrict@gmail.com.
In addition to supporting your local FIRST team, to help support the district event with a contribution, please make checks payable to FIRST Pine Tree District, and send to: Robotics Institute of Maine, 101 McAlister Farm Road, Portland, ME 04103. The goal of the Robotics Institute of Maine (RIM) is to inspire Maine students to consider science/technology pathways to academics and careers through robotics programs. RIM provides funding and support to schools and teachers to encourage new robotics programs, as well as sustain current programs. Since 2012, sponsored by Fairchild Semiconductor; Texas Instruments; IDEXX Laboratories; Corson Ellis; Bangor Savings Bank; AT & T; and Horizon Solutions, RIM has helped to double the number of students participating in robotics programs in Maine.
Robotics programs offer a comprehensive, hands-on learning experience, which prepares students for technology careers. They help promote leadership and teamwork skills, engineering and physics principles, software programming skills, project management skills, critical and strategic thinking skills and presentation skills. Through these efforts, we expect the State of Maine to have: more students majoring in engineering and technology at Maine universities and community colleges, a greater number of workers available for technically oriented jobs, and a larger base of high-skilled workers to retain, attract and start technology companies in Maine.
FIRST was founded in 1989 by Dean Kamen of Deka Research and Development Corporation. FIRST. Based in Manchester, NH, FIRST is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity designed to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology, and to motivate them to pursue education and career opportunities in STEM fields.
In 2016 there were more than 3,000 FRC teams competing with over 400,000 youth participants, over 200,000 mentors, coaches, judges and volunteers in over 80 countries around the world. FIRST participants have exclusive access to over $22 million in college scholarships from over 200 providers. Robots seen in this competition are built in 6 weeks using a common kit of parts, and parts meeting FIRST requirements, and can weigh as much as 150 lbs. The competition season consists of a series of district and regional competitions culminating in the Championship in St. Louis, MO in late April.
To learn more about FIRST worldwide, visit www.firstinspires.org. To learn more about the Pine Tree District FIRST Robotics Competition, visit www.pinetreedistrict.org. To learn more about the Maine FIRST teams, visit www.MaineFIRST.org.
