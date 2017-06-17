Philip Barter: Maine Oasis & Judith Leighton Retrospective

By courthousegallery,
Posted June 17, 2017, at 2:21 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Courthouse Gallery Fine Art, 6 Court St, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-6611; courthousegallery.com

Ellsworth Courthouse Gallery Fine Art is pleased to present two solo exhibitions—Philip Barter: Maine Oasis and Judith Leighton Retrospective—from June 21 through July 20. Also showing are Susan Amons, Judy Belasco, Philip Koch, Mark Kindschi, and Stephen Porter. The exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Courthouse Gallery is located at 6 Court Street in Ellsworth. Hours: Monday–Saturday 10am– 5:30pm; Sunday 12–4pm. For more information on upcoming shows call 207-667-6611, or visit www.courthousegallery.com

