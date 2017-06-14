Pet Fooled Documentary Screening!

Thursday, July 13, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

The Woof Meow Show is sponsoring a screening of the documentary Pet Fooled: A Look Inside a Questionable Industry by Kohl Harrington.

This film provides a critical review of the pet food industry, and it is not pretty. After watching Pet Fooled, you will realize that big pet food companies may not be as concerned about your pet’s health and wellness as they want you to believe.

Issues explored in Pet Fooled include: regulatory lapses which led to the pet food recalls of 2007, the high-powered marketing used to promote food that is not biologically appropriate for cats or dogs, confusing but legal advertising that makes pet foods look better than they are, and the major pet food companies problematic influence over veterinary education and the regulation of pet foods.

The screening will be followed by a question & answer session.

Sponsored by the Orono Public Library & Gateway Seniors Without Walls.

