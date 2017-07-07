PENOBSCOT THEATRE COMPANY: Dancing Through the Decades!

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Penobscot Theatre, 131 Main Street, Bangor, ME
For more information: 942-3333; penobscottheatre.org
How long can you Twist and Shout? How many ways can you Vogue? Are you a true Dancing Queen? Then grab your poodle skirt or your platform shoes or your Hammer pants or all three, and come on down to the Bangor Opera House and dance through the decades!
For one night only, we’re converting our historic home into the largest dancehall in Downtown Bangor.
Local disc jockeys WAX ON will spin tune after tune, starting at 5:00 pm with the doo-wop harmonies of the 1950s, grooving into the 1960s at 6:00, hustling into the 1970s at 7:00, moonwalking into the 1980s at 8:00, and finishing with an hour-long throwback to the 1990s.
Dancers are encouraged to secure pledges in advance to support the work of Penobscot Theatre Company. Visit the theater’s website to print off a pledge sheet or pick one up at the theater box office. A suggested $10 donation will be asked at the door of those who are unable to collect pledges prior to the event.
Several contests will occur throughout the evening, including dance contests each hour with prizes donated by many generous local businesses. There will also be a prize for the person who collects the most pledges.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →