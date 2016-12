Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Penobscot Conservation Association Clubhouse, 570 North Main St., Brewer, Maine

BREWER, Maine — The Penobscot Fly Fishers will hold its annual Fly Tying Symposium 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3, at Penobscot County Conservation Association Clubhouse, 570 North Main St. Free admission. Coffee and lunch available for purchase.

