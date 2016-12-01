PBSPS Holiday Gathering

By Wesley Hedlund
Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 11:12 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Sea Dog Banquet and Conference Center, 26 Front Street, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-667-0325

The Penobscot Bay Sail and Power Squadron is hosting its annual Holiday Gathering at the Sea Dog Banquet and Conference Center beginning at 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 10. A special presentation about sailing the Greek Isles will be made by Dr. Lambros Karris. Dr. Karris, born in Greece, was a professor of Psychology for Husson University and is a USCG licensed Master and transatlantic sailor, who has spent more than 20 summers sailing and offering charters in the Greek Islands. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to be given to “Toys for Tots.” RSVP to twelgoss@gmail.com or whedlund2@gmail.com.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Big snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up northBig snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up north
  2. Maine police using a controversial tool to monitor what you say onlineMaine police using a controversial tool to monitor what you say online
  3. Using rare vote, Democratic leaders block LePage’s $3M plan for RiverviewUsing rare vote, Democratic leaders block LePage’s $3M plan for Riverview
  4. 16,000 Maine workers miss out on overtime pay hike
  5. Maine prisoner, kept nearly 2 years in solitary, still seeks answersMaine prisoner, kept nearly 2 years in solitary, still seeks answers

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education