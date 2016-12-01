PBSPS Holiday Gathering

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Sea Dog Banquet and Conference Center, 26 Front Street, Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-667-0325

The Penobscot Bay Sail and Power Squadron is hosting its annual Holiday Gathering at the Sea Dog Banquet and Conference Center beginning at 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 10. A special presentation about sailing the Greek Isles will be made by Dr. Lambros Karris. Dr. Karris, born in Greece, was a professor of Psychology for Husson University and is a USCG licensed Master and transatlantic sailor, who has spent more than 20 summers sailing and offering charters in the Greek Islands. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy to be given to “Toys for Tots.” RSVP to twelgoss@gmail.com or whedlund2@gmail.com.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →