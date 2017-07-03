Orrington Celebrates Old Home Week July 14-23

Friday, July 14, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, July 15, 2017 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday, July 16, 2017 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, July 17, 2017 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, July 18, 2017 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 19, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thursday, July 20, 2017 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 22, 2017 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, July 23, 2017 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Orrington Old Home Week, Town-wide, Orrington, Maine
For more information: 207-825-4143; OrringtonOldHomeWeek.com
ORRINGTON— The Town of Orrington will celebrate their annual Old Home Week from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 23, 2017.
Old Home Week’s mission is to celebrate Orrington’s rich past, vibrant present and bright future with former residents, friends and neighbors. It will showcase the best of Orrington: colorful history, distinct villages, beautiful natural resources, excellent schools, solid businesses, numerous churches and organizations and, of course, the friendly people.
The entire festival week will be filled with fun and historical activities for the whole family.
The Curran Homestead Village at 372 Fields Pond Road will be home base for many of the events.
Appointments are now being taken for 10-minute sittings on July 14, 15 and 16 for old-fashioned Silhouette Portraits at the Curran farmhouse. On-the-spot framing of portraits is available. Get more details at curranhomestead.org/silhouetteportraits. To make your appointment, call (207) 205-4849 or (207) 745-4426.
A metal casting class will be in progress at the Village on July 14 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. and on July 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. A group of high school students from Bangor’s Carlton Project, an alternative experiential high school directed by Christopher Betts, will be participating in the class , while the public is welcome to watch at a distance. The class is taught by Orrington resident Peter Grant. On Tuesday, July 18, these teenagers will make pickles and do some baking and cooking on a woodstove in the Curran farmhouse kitchen with Carol Dandura of Addison. On Friday, July 21 they will learn letterpress printing in a workshop led by Mark Matteau, owner of the Dunstan Press in Scarborough.
The Curran Homestead Village will be raising funds at their Giant Yard Sale on July 21-23, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will include just about everything including a kitchen sink, plus books, furniture, tools, restoration projects, sleighs, household items, children’s items, and more.
On Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Curran Homestead Village will host its first Silent Movie Festival. This will include features and shorts shown in either the Curran barn or on the back lawn. Saturday’s movies include The Haunted Castle (1896), Frankenstein (1910), Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde (1912), Charlie Chaplin’s One AM (REEL film), Buster Keaton’s The General and The Paleface, Douglas Fairbanks in The Thief of Baghdad, The Enchanted Drawing (1900), Little Nemo (1911), Gertie the Dinosaur (1914), A Boy and His Elephant (1913), and Nosferatu. Sunday’s movies include Stan Laurel in West of Hot Dog (1924), Dr. Pykle and Mr. Pride, Mud and Sand (1922), Lon Chaney in Phantom of the Opera (1925). Buster Keaton in The Blacksmith, The Boat (1921), Love Nest, The Balloonatic. Also, Douglas Fairbanks in The Prisoner of Zenda. Recorded music will accompany the showings. Popcorn and candy will be available. There is a $5 admission.
On Saturday, July 22, from 3 to 7 p.m., visitors can enjoy Bluegrass Music with a variety of local musicians including the Curran’s own banjo-picking board member Jim Leighton. Guests can also enjoy a baked bean supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Cost for the supper is just $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $8 for children under 12, and under 6 is free with all proceeds going to benefit the Curran Homestead Village.
Curran Homestead Village will hold an Open House to celebrate Maine Open Farm Day on Sunday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to come and see the new developments, including a new timber frame workshop and major renovation to early Orrington resident Peter Field’s house that was recently lifted and placed on a new foundation. It will house restrooms and serve as a visitor’s center for the developing museum village. There will be hands-on activities, farm animals to see, and an old fashioned barbeque. The Old Home Week Citizen of the Year will be announced at 12 noon.
The Orrington Public Library will be home base for a number of events all week long, including the annual Photography Contest sponsored by the Town of Orrington, the popular Used Book Sale, Orrington Historical Society’s Historical Displays and the Parent-Teacher Group’s annual Back-To-School Supply Drive. The Library will also host two free arts and crafts classes taught by local well-known local artist, Lindsay Weirich. On Thursday, July 20, from 5:30-7 p.m., the Library will host an Adult Watercolor Class. This is great opportunity to learn from a professional. Friday, July 21 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. is for the kids. Kids of all ages can take a Craft Class. For more information, contact Audrey Snowden at asnowden@orrington.lib.me.us.
Old Home Week has a number of other events that run throughout the week. Sports, nature, food and fun events abound at various venues around the town.
The Sedgeunkedunk Stream in Orrington will be flush with ducks as the first-ever SedgeunkeDUCK Regatta takes wing on Saturday, July 15 at 11:30 a.m. This fun-filled rubber duck race is a fundraiser for the Orrington Historical Society and is sponsored by Bob’s Kozy Korner store. Individuals, families and businesses can take part in the SedgeunkeDUCK Regatta by sponsoring a rubber duck or a flock of rubber ducks for just $10 per duck or 3 for $25. Stop by Bob’s Kozy Korner store during regular business hours to choose and register your duck(s) or arrive at the event at 10:30 a.m. to adopt your rubber duckie. The bright yellow rubber ducks will all be released at the same time into the Sedgeunkedunk Stream at the Fishway Picnic Area. Spectators can watch and cheer on their favorite quacker as the ducks make their way downstream and pass under the Johnson Mill bridge to the finishline. The top three finishers will receive one-of-a-kind trophies and cash prizes: 1st place $75, 2nd place $50, and 3rd place $25.
The Brewer Stormwater Program will be on hand starting at 10:30 a.m. with their informative display and will stay to help ensure all ducks safely make it to the finish line. Bob’s will have the grill fired up for those who want to have a picnic lunch of burgers and hot dogs. For more information, contact Regatta Chairman, Dick Campbell, at 207-745-7748.
Come and see an official Bass Tournament. The excitement starts with the morning take-off at 7 a.m. sharp when all the speedy bass boats fly to the best bass fishing spots on Brewer Lake. It ends at 3 p.m. when all the registered fishermen from the Eastern Maine Bass Club bring in their five biggest live bass for the official weigh-in. The top 3 boats win cash prizes. The Brewer Lake fishery promises some great catches. Stop by and see what this fast-growing sport is all about.
The tournament is for Eastern Maine Bass Club members only.
High flying, fast and furious vehicles take to the air and the tracks during the RC Monster Expo and Drone Racing on Sunday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join fellow remote control enthusiasts at the Perry Airfield and Racetrack on 65 Harrison Avenue. Guests are invited to watch demonstrations of quad-copters and drones, ask questions and get all the latest information about this fascinating, new technology. Various RC airplanes will also be soaring overhead. The racetrack will be offer fast-paced demonstrations of remote control trucks and rock crawlers. If you have ever wondered how to operate and care for a remote control vehicle, this is the place to be. The experts of King’s Mountain RC will be on hand to teach, inform and engage. Kids and adults will be able to try their skills on the track with ground RCs. The event is free, so bring the whole family and discover the exciting world of remote control fun. For more information, visit King’s Mountain RC in Brewer or call Bryan Hinson at 207-356-1600.
For the first time ever, former Orrington resident, Judy Patterson, will be exhibiting her personal collection of antique and vintage clothing. This unique collection, inherited from her family over the years, will be displayed on Monday, July 17 from 1-5 p.m. in the historic Orrington Grange building. Included in this local collection are delightful linens, daywear and dressy attire. The items will provide a glimpse into the life and times of the past generations. This one-time showing is free and open to the public.
From 3:00-5:00 p.m. on July 17, Orrington’s senior residents are invited to see the Vintage Clothing display then stay for a special Elder’s Tea in the Grange Hall. This is a great opportunity for the community’s elders to gather, reminisce and enjoy each other’s company. Tea and coffee will be served with finger sandwiches and tea cakes. Seniors that would like a ride to the Elder’s Tea may call Heather Bowden of the Old Home Week Committee at 207-482-9040.
The East Orrington Congregational Church will cook up a delicious Baked Bean and Casserole Supper on Tuesday, July 18 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Why cook when you can enjoy a home-cooked dinner with friends and neighbors in air conditioned comfort? Donations are accepted at the door. For more information please contact Rev. Carl Schreiber, Jr. at 825-3404.
When you finish dessert, you will want to stay for the Vintage Postcard Presentation by the Orrington Historical Society. This powerpoint presentation on will start at approximately 6:00 p.m. at the church. It is free and open to the public and will offer a fascinating glimpse into Orrington’s past. For more information, contact Judith Frost at 207-478-7159.
Bring the kids or bring the whole family to Orrington Center Church on Wednesday, July 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for their annual Children’s Day and Ice Cream Social. Kids of all ages will enjoy the crafts and games. Everyone will enjoy ice cream. There is no charge. Contact Jody Lowery at 825-4441 for more information.
Get up close with nature with a Native Plant Walk at the Fields Pond Audubon Center on Thursday, July 20 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Explore the habitats at Fields Pond and learn to recognize some of the wildflowers, ferns, shrubs and trees native to Maine. Learn about which species are adaptable to gardens and developed landscapes, the threats to their survival, and inspire you with their unusual reproductive strategies, and edible and medicinal properties. Presented in partnership with the Wild Seed Project, the cost is $7 for Maine Audubon and Wild Seed Project members; $10 for non-members. For information and to register, call 989-2591 or e-mail fieldspond@maineaudubon.org.
The Endless Yard Sale has grown into one of the most anticipated events in the region and will be held from Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23. Thousands of treasure seekers have made Orrington the best place in the State of Maine to find the best bargains. Pick up the treasure maps on the days of the sale at Bob’s Kozy Korner, R.H Foster’s, PizzaLand, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Dysart’s, Town Hall and the Public Library. These coveted maps will also available online on July 20 at www.orrington.govoffice.com and at facebook.com/OrringtonOldHomeWeek. Then look for the bright yellow signs all around town. The Endless Yard Sale is sponsored by PERC and USA Energy.
Grab an Early Bird Breakfast at the East Orrington Congregational Church on Saturday, July 22 from 8 a.m-1 p.m. They will even make breakfast sandwiches to-go for all the hungry bargain shoppers. The EOCC will also be a part of the Endless Yard sale with their own yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You won’t want to miss the Orrington Historical Society’s Yard Sale on July 22-23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stop by 58 Center Drive and rummage through all their incredible community donations. All proceeds help support the OHS mission.
First United Methodist Church of Orrington is cooking up a Chicken BBQ on Saturday, July 22 from 11:30 a.m. until the food runs out. This is the perfect place to stop and re-energize during the Endless Yard Sale. Come on in, sit for a spell and enjoy BBQ chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, rolls and dessert. Donations accepted.
Come and play or watch Orrington Recreation Commission’s Wiffle Ball Tournament on Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. – 5p.m. at the Center Drive School ball fields. Enter your team at orringtonrec.org or contact Benny @ 844-283-2832 or email orringtonrec@gmail.com. Or just come and see the teams compete.
Ever wonder what happens to your household waste after you put your garbage bags or trash cans out for pick up? Find out on Saturday, July 22, when the Penobscot Energy Recovery Company (PERC) holds its second annual Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be educational displays and a special “touch-a-truck” display featuring heavy equipment, trucks, and police, fire, and rescue vehicles. There also will be games for the kids and a live remote broadcast from Q-106.5, Maine’s #1 for New Country. Plus, take a tour of the facility where you can see The Terminator – PERC’s new Komptech 6000s slow-speed grinder – and be entered to win some great prizes. (You must be 18 or older and be wearing close-toed shoes to go on the tour.)
Over the years, the PERC plant, located at 29 Industrial Way and River Road, has generated thousands of megawatt hours of renewable electricity, returned millions of dollars to Maine communities and received awards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Looking to the future, PERC is making important new investments to make its operations more efficient, recover more metals and other recyclables, and process carpet, bulky wastes and other specialty waste materials that typically have gone direct to landfill. All of this means that PERC is committed to remaining a key part of Maine’s integrated waste management system, offering innovative, cost-effective options for every step of Maine’s Solid Waste Management Hierarchy and making sure that the right waste gets to the right place.
Old Home Week is generously supported by these community-minded sponsors: Bangor Savings Bank, Bob’s Kozy Korner Store, Corey Recycling, Crescent Lumber, Dick Campbell Design/Build Contractor, Covidien, D.R. Disc Golf, King’s Mountain RC, Peoples United Bank, PERC, Town of Orrington and USA Energy.
Visit www.orrington.govoffice.com for the complete schedule and more information. Follow the fun on facebook/OrringtonOldHomeWeek.
