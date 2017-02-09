Opera Preview: Dvořák’s Rusalka

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Bagaduce Music Lending Library and Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library will present a preview of Antonín Dvořák’s opera, Rusalka, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Friday February 24th at 1:00 PM. A live performance of the opera will be simulcast at the Grand in Ellsworth the following day, Saturday, February 25th, from the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

According to the Met website, “Kristine Opolais stars in the role that helped launch her international career, the mythical Rusalka, who sings the haunting ‘Song to the Moon.’ Mary Zimmerman brings her wondrous theatrical imagination to Dvořák’s fairytale of love and longing, rejection and redemption. Brandon Jovanovich, Jamie Barton, Katarina Dalayman, and Eric Owens complete the all-star cast, and Mark Elder conducts.”

Local opera enthusiasts Linda Lesko and David Porter will summarize the plot, introduce the music and offer some ideas of special ways to enjoy the Saturday simulcast. All are welcome, no previous opera knowledge is needed, and admission is free. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →