Opening reception for Henry Isaacs solo exhibition, Thursday, July 6th from 5-7pm

Somes Sound from Sargent Drive, oil on canvas, 36x24 inches
Peggy Golden | BDN
By Peggy Golden
Posted June 14, 2017, at 4:10 p.m.

Thursday, July 6, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle Street, PORTLAND, ME

For more information: 2077722693; greenhutgalleries.com

Henry Isaacs will have his first solo exhibition “Finding Values” at Greenhut Galleries from July 6-29. Henry’s vibrant, colorful paintings celebrate the beautiful Maine landscape. Also exhibiting this month in the side gallery are recent works by Daniel Minter. Opening reception, Thursday, July 6th from 5-7pm

