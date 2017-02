Newport Pack 63 Cub Scouts will be doing a Craft Fair and Flea Market on April 29th at the Newport Elementary school in Newport Maine. If anyone would like to join us to sale your crafts or stuff please call 341-3012 or 355-4440 for more information. The cost is 20.00 per table. Flea market will be out side of the building. The doors will be opened from 9:00 to 4:00. Hope to hear from anyone that wants to join us.

