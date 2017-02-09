Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Exhibition Hall, Topsham Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road, Topsham, Maine For more information: 207-844-0381

Support local agriculture while enjoying fresh, local food and live music by Kandy Ivy Band & Friends playing acoustic folk and rock. Deal directly with your farmer or artisan, creating a strong local farm economy.

Steph Grant from Hawthorn & Thistle Farm and Susie Stephenson of Stephenson Fiber Arts will be doing a live spinning demo. Come check out different spinning techniques, tools of the trade, and talk about fiber.

The Midcoast Winter Farmers’ Market is open every Friday from 11 AM to 4 PM in the Exhibition Hall at the Topsham Fairgrounds.

Midcoast Market Café hours are 11 AM to 3 PM. Chef Jenn Legnini, a Good Food Award winner, creates soups, stews and panini using fresh ingredients from local farms. Panini this week is Roasted Sweet Potato Medallions with Feta and Spinach (option to add bacon). Soup is Borscht.

Recycle your cookbooks at our cookbook exchange – new finds at every market!

The market is accessed from the Topsham Bypass (Route 196) or from Elm Street (Route 24) using the Topsham Fair entrances. There is plenty of parking and the Exhibition Hall entrances are at ground level, making it easy for handicapped access.

