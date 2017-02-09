Meetinghouse Theatre Lab – A reading of Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap

Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street, Winter Harbor, ME For more information: 207-963-2569; schoodicartsforall.org

Meetinghouse Theatre Lab – The Mousetrap by Agatha Christie

Saturday February 18 at 7:00 pm

​

Hammond Hall, 427 Main Street, Winter Harbor, Maine

We start rehearsal at noon, share a potluck, and that evening we perform for the audience! All are welcome to participate.

— Free – Donations gratefully accepted.

If you are interested in participating in the production, either as an actor, techie, director, lighting,

please call Cynthia Thayer, 963-7771, or darthiafarm@gmail.com. Check our Facebook Page.

