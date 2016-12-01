Meet the Artists

Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

Nancy Diedricksen – painter, Leslie Jones – jeweler, Beth Herrick – potter, and Jean Goodwin – ornaments will be at the Southwest Harbor Public Library, Thursday evening, December 8, 5:30 – 7:oo. This is an opportunity to see their art, learn about their work, and perhaps do a little holiday shopping. Light refreshments will be served. All are invited! For more information, call the Library at 244-7065.

