Outdoors

May Festival and Open House at Juniper Hill School

By Anne Stires
Posted April 28, 2017, at 11:03 a.m.

Saturday, May 6, 2017 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Juniper Hill School, 180 Golden Ridge Road, Alna, Maine

For more information: 2075865711; juniperhillschool.org

Juniper Hill School warmly invites everyone to the school’s annual May Festival and Open House on Saturday, May 6th from 11am – 1pm. Please join us for traditional maypole dances, music, and crafts. Bring a picnic lunch, stroll the campus, and enjoy the festival events. This is free event. For more information please visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JuniperHillSchool/

Any questions?? Please call (207) 586-5711 or email: info@juniperhillschool.org

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. From tasty water to the ‘lowest depths of misery,’ celebrities have mixed feelings on MaineFrom tasty water to the ‘lowest depths of misery,’ celebrities have mixed feelings on Maine
  2. Army veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dogArmy veteran from Maine accused of brutally killing service dog
  3. This ‘ice carousel’ covered in snowmobiles may be the most quintessentially Maine thing ever recordedThis ‘ice carousel’ covered in snowmobiles may be the most quintessentially Maine thing ever recorded
  4. New ethics questions haunt Maine’s $4.2 million casino campaignNew ethics questions haunt Maine’s $4.2 million casino campaign
  5. Man dead in Old Town meth lab explosion

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs