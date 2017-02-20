March4Trump

By Cold Comfort Theater
Posted Feb. 20, 2017, at 7:16 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2017 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: March4Trump, 150 Western Ave., Augusta, Maine

For more information: 2075052361; march4trump.com/local-marches/

Join us by making America great again and showing your support for President Trump, each other, and our country right in the heart of our capital city of Augusta. At noon the March will begin at Shaws Capitol Shopping Center proceeding down the hill to the Capitol Bldg. This is a peaceful assembly. Please do not impede traffic, litter, vandalize, or do anything else illegal and unbefitting as we’ve seen in many anti-Trump demonstrations.

