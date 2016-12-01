Next

Making an Age-Friendly Bangor meeting Dec. 7

Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Bangor City Hall, 73 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-941-2865

BANGOR, Maine — A meeting on “Making an Age-Friendly Bangor” will be held 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Bangor City Hall, 73 Harlow St.

Bangor residents interested in learning more about proposed livable, age-friendly activities in Bangor are invited. Please RSVP by calling 941-2865.

 

