“Making a Killing: Guns, Greed & the NRA to be shown in Bangor

By Ilze Petersons,
Posted May 11, 2017, at 9:53 a.m.

Friday, May 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org

The documentary film, “Making a Killing; Guns, Greed & the NRA” will be shown on Friday, May 19, 6:30p.m. at the Peace & Justice Center, 96 Harlow St, Suite 100, Bangor. The showing is free and open to the public and will be followed by a discussion.

Making a Killing tells the stories of how guns, and the billions made off of them, affect the lives of everyday Americans. It features personal stories from people across the country who have been affected by gun violence, including survivors and victims’ families. The film exposes how the powerful gun companies and the NRA are resisting responsible legislation for the sake of profit. The film looks into what we can do to put an end to this profit-driven crisis. [www.bravenewfilms.org/makingakilling]

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Tunnel collapses at nuclear waste site in Washington stateTunnel collapses at nuclear waste site in Washington state
  2. Two people accused of making meth while traveling in carTwo people accused of making meth while traveling in car
  3. Elephant tranquilizer kills first Maine drug user
  4. Police: Baby who died was in foster care at day care center
  5. Former ‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller sentenced to prisonFormer ‘Dance Moms’ star Abby Lee Miller sentenced to prison

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs