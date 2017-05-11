“Making a Killing: Guns, Greed & the NRA to be shown in Bangor

Friday, May 19, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine, 96 Harlow Street, Suite 100, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-942-9343; peacectr.org
The documentary film, “Making a Killing; Guns, Greed & the NRA” will be shown on Friday, May 19, 6:30p.m. at the Peace & Justice Center, 96 Harlow St, Suite 100, Bangor. The showing is free and open to the public and will be followed by a discussion.
Making a Killing tells the stories of how guns, and the billions made off of them, affect the lives of everyday Americans. It features personal stories from people across the country who have been affected by gun violence, including survivors and victims’ families. The film exposes how the powerful gun companies and the NRA are resisting responsible legislation for the sake of profit. The film looks into what we can do to put an end to this profit-driven crisis. [www.bravenewfilms.org/makingakilling]
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →