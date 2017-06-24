Maker Monday: Popsicle Stick Art

By Sarah Taylor
Posted June 24, 2017, at 2:49 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St, Waterville, Maine

For more information: (207) 872-5433; watervillelibrary.org/events/view-event.php?id=6010

Join us in the Teen Room at the Waterville Public Library and make something amazing! Every Monday at 3pm we’ll be creating something new. We provide the supplies, you bring the creativity!

This week, we’ll be creating popsicle stick canvases to decorate!

This program is free, and open to attendees ages 18 and under.

For more information, please call (207) 872-5433, or email staylor@watervillelibrary.org

