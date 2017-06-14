Maine Summer Adventure Race set to take place June 24 in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Maine — More than 50 teams will take part in the 2017 Maine Summer Adventure Race 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, Hidden Valley Nature Center, 131 Egypt Road. The teams are composed of more than 115 individuals from 11 states, who will all get the chance to explore the Midcoast region by boat, bicycle and foot in a single day.

Now in its second year, the Maine Summer Adventure Race involves teams of two, three or four competing in a nonstop race including trail running or trekking, road and mountain biking, sea kayaking and orienteering. Teams will have to combine athleticism with strategy and navigation to guide themselves to as many checkpoints as possible within the race’s time limit.

“We’re thrilled with the number of registrants we’ve gotten,” race co-director Cliff White said. “It helps that the state of Maine is a naturally perfect host location for this small but growing sport. The state – and especially the Midcoast area – sells itself. As course designers, we just try to do it justice.”

The precise course will not be revealed until the morning of the race, but this year’s 10-hour race will involve trail running or hiking and off-trail orienteering through pristine forests, biking on Maine’s bucolic roads and an optional mountain biking leg, and a sea-kayaking route especially designed by local partner Tidal Transit Kayaks.

The three-hour race is designed for beginner racers and for those looking to get the entire family outside for a day in the woods. The three-hour race will combine hiking, canoeing and Amazing Race-style challenges, and is designed to be possible to complete and enjoyable for participants of all abilities. Racers can do as much or as little of the course as they choose, and special prizes will be given for the top family team.

Both courses have been designed by the members of Strong Machine Adventure Racing, a nationally ranked adventure race team based in Portland. All proceeds from the race will benefit the Midcoast Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and promoting healthy lands, waters, wildlife, and people in the Midcoast Region through conservation, education, and recreation. More information on the race can be found at MaineSummerAR.com or by searching for the Strong Machine Adventure Racing on Facebook.

Contact: Cliff White, Maine Summer Adventure Race co-director, at 650-8698, StrongMachineAR@gmail.com

