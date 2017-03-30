Maine-ly Harmony women’s chorus to perform April 7

Friday, April 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Kennebec Community Church, South Belfast Avenue, Augusta, Maine

For more information: 207-293-4779

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine-ly Harmony women’s a cappella chorus, directed by Kathy Greason, will present “Hollywood Hit Parade ‘Encore’,” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Kennebec Community Church, South Belfast Avenue.

The “Encore” performance is in response to popular demand for a revival of last year’s acclaimed show, which combined lively commentary and big screen visuals about the stars and movies with the hit songs they produced.

Joining the chorus will be Master of Ceremonies Rick Danforth, quartets Heart ‘n Soul and Windsong, the Rt. 17 Ramblers, named Best Vocal Group of 2016 by the Maine Academy of Country Music, and the Nor’Easters men’s barbershop chorus, based in Bath and directed by Kathy Robitaille.

Tickets, $15 adults, $12 seniors and students, available at the door or contact Nancie at 293-4779.

