Maine AllCare Downeast Chapter to meet in Blue Hill

By Joe Lendvai,
Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 11:21 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Library, 5 Parker Point Road, Blue Hill, Maine

For more information: 359-8306; maineallcare.org

Members of Maine AllCare Downeast Chapter will meet on Sunday, December 18, 2016 4-5:30 pm at the Blue Hill Library, 5 Parker Point Road. This meeting is open to the public and we welcome members of the community. If you are interested in making health care universally accessible and affordable by everyone in our state, please come, join the conversation and share your ideas.

The focus of the meeting is the development of a Chapter action plan for the coming year. For more information please visit our website, maineallcare.org, or email jlendvai@maineallcare.org.

