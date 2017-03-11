Lois’ Natural Marketplace Names Former Maine Broadcast Journalist New Communications Coordinator

Portland, ME – Lois’ Natural Marketplace has announced that

Patsy Wiggins, former Maine broadcast journalist, has been named the Communications Coordinator for the 24 year old, family owned business. Wiggins brings to the new position many years of statewide communications and public relations experiences that meld well with Dan and Lois Porta’s ever-growing and expanding organic and natural marketplaces. The first Lois’ Natural Marketplace opened at 152 U.S. Route One in Scarborough in 1993. A second store – Lois’ Natural Marketplace and Wellness Center – opened in May 2015 at 47 India Street in Portland near the waterfront.

Wiggins was a familiar face in Maine’s network of news gatherers. She started as a general assignment and Statehouse reporter in Bangor and followed other opportunities to southern Maine where she was an anchor, reporter and producer at network affiliates WABI, WCSH, WGME and Maine Public Broadcasting Network. “I am fortunate to be working with Lois and Dan Porta who are as passionate today about the world of organic and natural foods, herbs and supplements as they were when they were younger and dreaming big about opening their own marketplace,” said Wiggins. “Helping them continue to share Lois’ Natural Marketplace stories and stay connected to their loyal customers in Scarborough and the Greater Portland community is an incredible opportunity.”

“In our efforts to continue to provide supreme customer experience and exceptional organic and natural foods, herbs and supplements in our marketplaces, we saw this as a perfect time to expand Patsy’s role in Lois’ family,” said Dan Porta. “We appreciate her exceptional communication skills and her genuine connection to our customers and employees. Patsy’s passion is storytelling and we have many stories to share.”

