Live from the MET: Idomeneo (Mozart)

Marty Sohl | Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera
By Robin Jones
Posted Feb. 28, 2017, at 9:38 a.m.

Saturday, March 25, 2017 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine

For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/event/the-met-idomeneo-mozart/

The “Live in HD” high-definition simulcast series of productions and hi-def encores from The New York Metropolitan Opera continues its 2016 – 2017 season at The Grand on Saturday March 25th at 1 pm with a presentation of one of the great examples of the opera seria genre- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Idomeneo. Mozart’s first operatic masterpiece returns to the Met in the classic Jean-Pierre Ponnelle production, conducted by James Levine. The superb ensemble includes Matthew Polenzani as the king torn by a rash vow; mezzo-soprano Alice Coote in the trouser role of his noble son Idamante; soprano Nadine Sierra as Ilia; and soprano Elza van den Heever as the volatile Elettra, who loves Idamante to the bounds of madness. The estimated run time is 4 hours and 20 minutes with two intermissions. Tickets are Reserved Seating for this hi def simulcast and the prices are as follows- $27 for Adults, $25 for Grand Members and $20 for Students (15 & under). For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow us on Facebook.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Alleged meth lab found in multi-unit Bangor apartment building
  2. When he died, kids paid for his statue with pocket changeWhen he died, kids paid for his statue with pocket change
  3. Fatal snowmobile crash in Eustis is Maine’s 7th this yearFatal snowmobile crash in Eustis is Maine’s 7th this year
  4. Surveillance camera catches 2 teens allegedly trying to break into Bagel Central
  5. Woman pleads guilty to stabbing strangers at Bangor MallWoman pleads guilty to stabbing strangers at Bangor Mall

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs