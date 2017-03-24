Learning About Self and Other Through History, Religion, Art, Food, and Stray Dogs in Taiwan

Certain College of the Atlantic students and faculty spent winter term in Taiwan as part of the college's new Human Ecology at Taiwan (HEAT) program.
Certain College of the Atlantic students and faculty spent winter term in Taiwan as part of the college's new Human Ecology at Taiwan (HEAT) program.
By Casey Carlson
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 4:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: McCormick Lecture Hall - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden Street, Bar Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-801-5715; coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/17076/view/event

Students and professors involved in College of the Atlantic’s recent Human Ecology Abroad at Taiwan (HEAT) program offer perspectives on learning Chinese, intercultural education, and food culture and systems at COA’s Human Ecology Forum.

