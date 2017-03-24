Learning About Self and Other Through History, Religion, Art, Food, and Stray Dogs in Taiwan

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 4:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: McCormick Lecture Hall - College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-801-5715; coa.edu/calendar/#event_id/17076/view/event
Students and professors involved in College of the Atlantic’s recent Human Ecology Abroad at Taiwan (HEAT) program offer perspectives on learning Chinese, intercultural education, and food culture and systems at COA’s Human Ecology Forum.
