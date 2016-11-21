Knitting Social at the Brewer Public Library

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Brewer Public Library, 100 South Main Street, Brewer, Maine For more information: 207-989-7943; brewermaine.gov/library/

Come to the Brewer Public Library for our weekly knitting social. Bring your own yarn projects of any sort and socialize in

our comfortable conference room. Experienced or new knitters, crocheters, or needle-workers welcome! Call the Library

at 989-7943 with any questions or for more information.

