Kneisel Hall children’s concerts are back at the Blue Hill Public Library this summer. The five concerts will be performed Wednesdays June 28th, July 5th, 12th, 26th and August 2nd. 4:30-5:15 PM (there will be no concert on July 19th.).

Musicians from Kneisel Hall’s Young Artist program will perform a variety of chamber music pieces and engage young audiences with questions and information about the music and their instruments. They will play some combination of violin, viola, cello and piano, and the combinations may change from time to time. The Young Artist program is a 7-week intensive session for 50 international pre-professional young artists.

All ages are welcome to attend the concerts. The concerts are co-sponsored by the Blue Hill Public Library and Kneisel Hall. For more information, call the library at 374-5515.

