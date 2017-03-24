Kilroy was here! A musical in 2 acts

Friday, March 31, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 1, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Center Drive School Gymnasium , 17 School Street , Orrington, Maine
Center Drive Drama Club salutes the brave men and women serving in the military with this patriotic comedy. Set at a U.S.O. Club (’The Serviceman’s ’Home Away From Home’’) in Brooklyn in 1942. Ships leaving the nearby Navy yard are being sunk by enemy U-boats. Allied intelligence suspects the club is unknowingly harboring Axis spies. Enter Private Joe Kilroy, a young soldier who draws a curious cartoon face everywhere he goes (and is this causing trouble!). He’s the only one who knows where the next Allied convoy will converge. The enemy agents are stopping at nothing to learn his secret. The action builds to an exciting finale during a wild radio broadcast. The score includes such hits as ’Don’t Say No To The U.S.O.,’ ’Slap That Jukebox,’ ’Jitterbug Saturday Night,’ and ’Rat-a-tat-tat That Rivet,’ with classic Andrews Sisters harmoies!
Tickets:
$5.00 Adults
$3.00 students & seniors
Active Duty & retired Service members FREE
Concessions offered during intermission
Pie Auction Fundraiser directly following the show.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →