John Bapst Hockey Golf Tournament is Saturday, June 17th

By Joe Perdue
Posted June 11, 2017, at 4:25 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Hidden Meadows Golf Course, 240 W. Old Town Rd., Old Town, Maine

For more information: 207-827-4779; hiddenmeadowsgolf.com

The 11th Annual John Bapst Hockey Golf Tournament is at Hidden Meadows Golf Course this coming Saturday, June 17th. Registration is at 7 a.m., and the tournament shotguns at 8 a.m.

For more information, contact Meg Granger at meggranger1@gmail.com, or call the Hidden Meadows Pro Shop at 827-4779.

