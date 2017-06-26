Jazz at Surry Arts at the Barn

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine
For more information: 2076671308; surryartsatthebarn.com
Surry Arts at the Barn will highlight the East Blue Hill ensemble The Leftovers at 7:00 pm. Wednesday, July 5. The group includes Ray Jennings, on mandolin and harmonica; John Burns , on acoustic guitar; Isaac Rudloe, on acoustic guitar and banjo-ukulele; Eric Columber, on acoustic and electric guitar and William Rhine, on double bass.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at the SATB website surryartsatthebarn.com.
SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn at Cross Road in Surry. For information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.
