Jazz at Surry Arts at the Barn

By lynne santerre
Posted June 26, 2017, at 6:34 p.m.

Thursday, July 6, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Surry Arts at the Barn, 8 Cross Rd, Surry, Maine

For more information: 2076671308; surryartsatthebarn.com

Danny Fisher Lochhead and Friends will perform at 7:00 pm. Thursday, July 6. Lochhead has released several jazz albums, his latest being “Tools of the Abstract” in 2015.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door or online at the SATB website surryartsatthebarn.com.

SATB is a performing arts center located in a 100 year old barn, at 8 Cross Road in Surry. For more information call 207-667-1308 or visit the website.

