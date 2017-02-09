Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

The Blue Hill Public Library invites kids ages 8 and up to join the “Inklings” Book and Movie Club on the last Saturday-of-the-month, February 25th at 2:00 PM. “Inklings” explores stories of clever children who use their wits to overcome insurmountable odds. This month the book is Howl’s Moving Castle by Dianna Wynne Jones, and the movie of the same name is directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

BHPL Youth Librarian, Libby Edwardson, says, “A cursed woman, a roving castle and a mysterious wizard. Howl’s Moving Castle is unlike anything you have seen (or read!). Copies of the book are available to be checked out at the library, so grab a copy now, then join us later to watch the film. There will be magical treats, wizard-worthy prizes, and a craft so cute you won’t believe you made it!”

“Inklings” welcomes kids of all ages, with a suggested age range of 8 and up. The books and movies we read and watch together cover a wide range of subjects and styles, and we encourage families to research them in advance and decide which are right for you and your child.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →