Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Home of Aubrae Filipiak and Joel Ramey, 61 Madison St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-947-5337

BANGOR, Maine — Hope for the Holidays house party to benefit Mabel Wadsworth Center will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the home of Aubrae Filipiak and Joel Ramey, 61 Madison St., Bangor. Learn more about the center’s work to provide abortion care, hormone therapy for trans folks, and other services to the community. Space is limited and registration is required to attend. RSVP by Monday, Dec. 12. Tickets are available at: https:// www.eventbrite.com/e/ hope-for-the-holidays-house -party-to-benefit-mabel-wa dsworth-center-of-bangor-t ickets-29480205087 . Visit www.mabelwadsworth.org or on Facebook. If you have questions about the event or how to make a donation, call 947-5337.

