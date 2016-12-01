Hope for the Holidays house party to benefit Mabel Wadsworth Center

Posted Dec. 01, 2016, at 11:14 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Home of Aubrae Filipiak and Joel Ramey, 61 Madison St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-947-5337

BANGOR, Maine — Hope for the Holidays house party to benefit Mabel Wadsworth Center will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the home of Aubrae Filipiak and Joel Ramey, 61 Madison St., Bangor. Learn more about the center’s work to provide abortion care, hormone therapy for trans folks, and other services to the community. Space is limited and registration is required to attend. RSVP by Monday, Dec. 12. Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hope-for-the-holidays-house-party-to-benefit-mabel-wadsworth-center-of-bangor-tickets-29480205087 . Visit www.mabelwadsworth.org or on Facebook. If you have questions about the event or how to make a donation, call 947-5337.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article
Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Big snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up northBig snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up north
  2. Maine police using a controversial tool to monitor what you say onlineMaine police using a controversial tool to monitor what you say online
  3. Using rare vote, Democratic leaders block LePage’s $3M plan for RiverviewUsing rare vote, Democratic leaders block LePage’s $3M plan for Riverview
  4. 16,000 Maine workers miss out on overtime pay hike
  5. Maine prisoner, kept nearly 2 years in solitary, still seeks answersMaine prisoner, kept nearly 2 years in solitary, still seeks answers

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Health