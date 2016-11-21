Herring Gut Learning Center’s Aquaponics Ambassadors

Herring Gut's Aquponics Ambassadors
Alexandria Brasili | BDN
Herring Gut's Aquponics Ambassadors
By Alexandria Brasili
Posted Nov. 21, 2016, at 12:29 p.m.

Students at Herring Gut Learning Center recently started a new initiative called the “Aquaponics Ambassadors” which is designed to spread their knowledge of aquaponics to different schools and classrooms.

Middle school students in the RSU #13 Alternative Education program take classes at Herring Gut two days a week and learn science, literacy, and math by managing a small aquaponics greenhouse and hatchery and running a business called “School of Roots.” Recently, they visited Mrs. Basset and Mrs. Brewster’s second grade classrooms at Thomaston Grammar School with toolboxes, tubing, pumps, and other materials and helped them set up small aquaponics systems. As a follow-up, second graders at Thomaston Grammar got the opportunity to visit Herring Gut to tour the fish hatchery, greenhouse, and learn how to maintain their aquaponics systems. Herring Gut’s students will be on call to help out the second graders as they begin their aquaponics adventures!

Herring Gut Learning Center, a non-profit education center in Port Clyde, partners with local schools to present hands-on classes in aquaculture and marine science, offers a Professional Development Institute for teachers, and presents summer programs for children and the public. For more information please visit www.herringgut.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Story continues below advertisement.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Here’s why Maine makes most stores close on Thanksgiving, but not othersHere’s why Maine makes most stores close on Thanksgiving, but not others
  2. How Maine is a model for rural states grappling with aging populationsHow Maine is a model for rural states grappling with aging populations
  3. Orland man killed in Castine rollover
  4. Maine Democratic Party Chairman Bartlett re-elected after leadership fightMaine Democratic Party Chairman Bartlett re-elected after leadership fight
  5. Getchell Brothers expanding ice business across the river into BangorGetchell Brothers expanding ice business across the river into Bangor

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education