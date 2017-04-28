Outdoors

Have you ever wanted to be a White Water Rafting Guide?

By Mike St. Laurent
Posted April 28, 2017, at 10:15 a.m.

Friday, April 28, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 30, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, May 1, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 4, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, May 5, 2017 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Become a Licensed Maine White Water Rafting Guide , 2502 US Rt 201, The Forks , Maine

For more information: (207) 663-2040; deadriverexpeditions.com

What adventures do you have planned for this summer? Why not become a licensed Maine White Water Rafting Guide?! Registration is open now! Training starts Memorial Day weekend (May 27 – June 4). Dead River Expeditions is looking for summer staff, part time and per diem positions available. Space is limited! Email us @ info@deadriverexpeditions.com

