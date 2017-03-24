Ham and Beans and Rock and Roll!

By Rolf Staples
Posted March 24, 2017, at 7:02 a.m.

Saturday, April 8, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Bangor Grange #372, 1192 Ohio St., Bangor, Maine

For more information: 207-884-9339; bangorgrange.org

Come to the Bangor Grange hall, 1192 Ohio Street on Saturday, April 8 to enjoy a grange ham, baked beans and casseroles supper with those famous rolls and delicious deserts. Following the supper, work it off by dancing, or just enjoying the 50’s and 60’s rock, country, pop, and folk music of Harry Rossingnol, Vic Fournier, and A. J. Clukey as the Rossingnol Band. Supper at 5:30 PM for $8; Show at 7 PM for $8, or both for $15. Proceed to benefit hall preservation. 884-9339 for more information.

