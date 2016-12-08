H.J. Crosby Community Band of Dexter Holiday Concert

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Dexter Town Hall, 23 Main Street, Dexter, Maine For more information: 207-924-6235; cuthbert-foundation.org/

It’s the holiday season, a time of traditions, a time spent with family and friends. And so the Harold J. Crosby Community Band of Dexter extends its tradition of presenting a holiday concert to the people of Piscataquis and Penobscot Counties. This year the band will be taking you, as is appropriate for the season, on a Sleigh Ride.

This free, cabaret-style concert will be on December 18, 2016, at 2:00 PM at the Dexter Town Hall. Refreshments will be provided while you enjoy the music of the season.

This year’s theme is Sleigh Ride, featuring four Sleigh Ride pieces: Holiday Sleigh Ride, Minka’s Sleigh Ride, The Runaway Sleigh, and the traditional Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson. The band will also be performing some traditional music in Coventry Carol, The Little Drummer Boy, and a Christmas Canticle as well as some more contemporary pieces in Christmas from the ‘50s and The Spinning Dreidel. The Concert will conclude with a sing-a-long of popular Holiday favorites and the band’s traditional encore, White Christmas.

To prepare for this Holiday concert, besides the hours of weekly rehearsals, the band will perform a dress rehearsal of the concert on December 13 at 6:45 at the Guilford Methodist Church. This performance will be a Community Benefit Concert for Guilford Fuel Assistance. Your donations will be graciously accepted.

Following the HJ Crosby Community Band’s Holiday Concert on the 18th, the Holiday traditions will continue at the First Baptist Church of Dexter at 4:00 PM with a Christmas Cantata. The Greater Dexter Community Choir will be performing Go Tell it on the Mountain by Pepper Choplin. The church is located across from the Dexter Town Hall so you can easily attend both Dexter Holiday concerts.

In the spirit of the Holiday, you are cordially invited to these musical traditions to celebrate the season with your family and friends on December 18, 2016, beginning at 2:00 PM at the Dexter Town Hall with the Harold J. Crosby Community Band of Dexter and continuing at the First Baptist Church at 4:00 PM with a Christmas Cantata by the Greater Dexter Community Choir. As always, at this time of year, we wish you all a Happy Holiday and Peace in the New Year ahead.

