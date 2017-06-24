Grown-up Storytime

By Ken Gross, Program Director
Posted June 24, 2017, at 4:32 p.m.

Friday, July 7, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, July 14, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, July 21, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday, July 28, 2017 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Camden Public Library, 55 Main St., Camden, ME

For more information: 207-236-3440

We never outgrow our delight in a good story read aloud. Join us every Friday afternoon in the comfortable seating in the Library’s Teen Section. Librarians and community members take turns reading each week. If you are interested in being a reader, please contact Cayla at cmiller@librarycamden.org or 207-236-3440.

