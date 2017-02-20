Grieving Children Find Hope and Help with Pathfinders

BANGOR — Pathfinders: Support for Grieving Children, announces its spring 2017 Session being held Mondays beginning March 6 and ending May 15 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Essex Street in Bangor. Please visit www.pathfindersmaine.org for location directions.

Pathfinders offers this ten-week session to provide grief support for children, teens, young adults and their families or caregivers that are experiencing the death of a loved one. Adults who attend with children meet in their own groups. Teens and young adults can attend on their own, however; individuals under 18 must have the consent of their caregiver.

Celebrating its 23rd year, Pathfinders was founded by Maria Brountas and the late Barbara Eames. The program provides special bereavement support geared specifically for children beginning at age 4 through young adults. To help defray costs, there is a $50 fee per family with a limited number of scholarships available.

Volunteer facilitators are specially trained to meet the needs of grieving children and their adult caregivers.

Pathfinders is a program of VNA Home Health Hospice and part of EMHS. Through its members across the region, EMHS advocates on behalf of our communities with an integrated, tireless, and passionate voice. Member organizations share common values and work together to ensure the highest quality care is available to all.

