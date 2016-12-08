Glassblowing Open Studio

Ornament display in our gallery.
Ornament display in our gallery.
Starfish in process
Starfish in process
lobster buoy ornaments
lobster buoy ornaments
Studio pic
Studio pic
By molly coombs
Posted Dec. 08, 2016, at 6:23 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Casco Bay Glassworks, 37 Nequasset Road, Woolwich , Maine

For more information: 2074094527; cascobayglass.com

Join us Saturday December 10 for glassblowing demonstrations and refreshments between 10 and 4. Our gallery is stocked with ornaments and other great handmade gift ideas. We are located on the corner of Route 1 and the Nequasset Road in Woolwich, just north of Bath.

