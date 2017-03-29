Get a Clue! Crime-Solving at the Winslow Public Library

By Samantha Cote,
Posted March 29, 2017, at 3:55 p.m.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME

For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library

Participants will solve a crime as they explore the science behind criminal investigations. Hands-on activities include learning investigative techniques like fingerprinting, and the basics of forensic science. These activities are geared to an audience aged 6-14 years old.

