Get a Clue! Crime-Solving at the Winslow Public Library

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME
For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library
Participants will solve a crime as they explore the science behind criminal investigations. Hands-on activities include learning investigative techniques like fingerprinting, and the basics of forensic science. These activities are geared to an audience aged 6-14 years old.
