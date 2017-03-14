“From Self-Driving Cars to Self-Driving Business Ethics” by David Brancaccio

Thursday, March 23, 2017 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Eleanor DeWolfe Ludcke Auditorium, UNE Portland Campus, 716 Stevens Ave, Portland, Maine
For more information: 207-602-2592 ; une.edu/lectures/merrilllecture
David Brancaccio, host of American Public Media’s “Marketplace Morning Report,” will be the speaker at the UNE’s tenth annual Paul D. Merrill Business Ethics Lecture, to be held on Thursday, March 23 at 4 p.m. The lecture, titled “From Self-Driving Cars to Self-Driving Business Ethics,” will explore the implications for human decisions when ethical rules are woven into artificial intelligence and other new technology. Brancaccio will discuss the current ethics environment and how building ethical decision-making into advanced machines could spark new approaches to ethics in business and beyond. The lecture is free and open to the public. Maine.
