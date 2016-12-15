Free Monthly AED/Hands Only CPR Classes at the Library

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 3, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Southwest Harbor Public Library, 338 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-244-7065; swharbor.lib.me.us

The Southwest Harbor Public Library and the Southwest Harbor & Tremont Ambulance Service are offering a free Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) and Hands Only Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) class. Each class will be held at the Library the first Wednesday of each month beginning January 4, 5:00 – 7:00pm. This class is not for CPR certification, but still provides participants with current AED and Hands Only CPR information as an introductory or refresher class in a low-stress, supportive environment.

The class will be taught by Patricia Buccello, an American Heart Association certified instructor and local paramedic. Space is limited; call the Library for more information and to reserve a place, 207- 244-7065. Participants should dress comfortably.

The Library’s AED and staff training were funded by the Maine Cardiovascular Health Council and the Maine Care Development Public Health Rural Access to Emergency Devices Grant Program.

