Free Car Seat Safety Checks Return to Bangor

Child passenger seats can reduce fatal injury by up to 71 percent for infants and 54 for percent for toddlers, but many children are at risk due to improperly installed car seats. In an effort to ensure every child’s car seat is being installed and used properly, Eastern Maine Medical Center, Safe Kids Maine, and Quirk Chevrolet are partnering up to offer free safety checks on Saturday, March 25.

“A car seat safety check is a quick and easy way to potentially save a life,” says Duska Thurston, MD, a pediatric faculty member at EMMC’s Family Medicine Residency Program. “Parents do so many things to keep their children safe, but car seat safety can be easy to overlook. Having an expert check your car seat is one of the most important things you can do to help your children avoid harm.”

The technicians at the car seat safety event will check for recalls and thoroughly evaluate every car seat to ensure they are the right size.

“Our friendly team wants to make sure that parents have the information they need to keep their children safe. They take the time to answer questions and share tips about the ins and outs of car seat use,” says Suzanne Grace, state coalition coordinator, Safe Kids Maine.

The clinic will be take place between 10 am and 1 pm at Quirk Chevrolet, 293 Hogan Road. Making an appointment is highly recommended by visiting MaineSeatCheck.org. This free car seat inspection event is made possible thanks to the support of EMHS Foundation Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

