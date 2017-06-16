Community

Foxcroft Academy Alumni Jazz Band

By Tracey Marceron, Owner
Posted June 16, 2017, at 3:01 p.m.

Saturday, July 1, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Between Friends Art Center, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine

For more information: (207) 989-7100; nextgenerationtheatre.com/now-showing

BREWER- Foxcroft Academy Alumni Jazz Band, Saturday, July 1st @ 7:30pm; Admission: $10

Come on out and dance your cares away! This 14-piece Big Band plays big band era music as well as newer Pop, Waltz, Swing tunes and Latin numbers.Beer and wine available for purchase for those 21+

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Maine jogger who killed rabid raccoon becomes overnight media sensationMaine jogger who killed rabid raccoon becomes overnight media sensation
  2. Zinke might recommend Katahdin monument be national parkZinke might recommend Katahdin monument be national park
  3. Wanted Maine man killed in gunfight with police in New HampshireWanted Maine man killed in gunfight with police in New Hampshire
  4. Wounded cadet calls shooting ‘freak accident’Wounded cadet calls shooting ‘freak accident’
  5. Stun gun lawsuit settled with Bangor police for $525,000