Saturday, July 1, 2017 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Location: Between Friends Art Center, 39 Center St., Brewer, Maine
For more information: (207) 989-7100; nextgenerationtheatre.com/now-showing
BREWER- Foxcroft Academy Alumni Jazz Band, Saturday, July 1st @ 7:30pm; Admission: $10
Come on out and dance your cares away! This 14-piece Big Band plays big band era music as well as newer Pop, Waltz, Swing tunes and Latin numbers.Beer and wine available for purchase for those 21+
