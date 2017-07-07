Forest Hills School fourth quarter honor roll

Forest Hills School, Jackman

Fourth quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Madison Cuddy, Javier Padilla, Hope Reyes, Ian West, Patricia Lessard; honors: Daphne Haggan, Janelle Crawford.

Grade 11, high honors: Demi Giroux, Elise McKendry, Carson Veilleux; honors: Dakota Fox, Riley Nadeau.

Grade 10, high honors: Alexandra Lessard, Autumn Pacheco; honors: Jakob Rivas.

Grade nine, honors: Mary Lee Brown, Summer Pacheco, Sam Rodriguez.

Grade eight, high honors: Alexis Campbell, Parker Desjardins, Taylor Fountaine.

Grade seven, high honors: Jackman Daigle, Emily Veilleux; honors: David Lessard, Madisyn Patrucci.

Grade six, high honors: Robert Bouffard, Mason Desjardins, Brooke Fernandez, Owen Lacasse, Madison Rohr; honors: Kyleigh Hawes, Thomas Sylvester, Hailey Welch.

Grade five, high honors: Grace Allen, Allison Austin, Leo Campbell, Peyton Chaisson, Carli Frigon, Emma Lacasse, Aurelie Poulin, Sydney Rodriguez; honors: Christopher Allen, Kylie Yu.

Students enrolled in Advanced Placement and/or college courses:

Grade 12: Janelle Crawford, Madison Cuddy, Patricia Lessard, Caitlin Logston, Javier Padilla, Ian West.

Grade 11: Demi Giroux, Elise McKendry, Carson Veilleux .

