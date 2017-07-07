Forest Hills School third quarter honor roll

Forest Hills School, Jackman
Third quarter honor roll
Grade 12, high honors: Madison Cuddy, Javier Padilla, Hope Reyes, Ian West; honors: Daphne Haggan, Emily Smith.
Grade 11, high honors: Demi Giroux, Elise McKendry, Carson Veilleux.
Grade 10, high honors: Alexandra Lessard; honors: Autumn Pacheco, Jakob Rivas.
Grade nine, high honors: Summer Pacheco, Sam Rodriguez.
Grade eight, high honors: Alexis Campbell, Parker Desjardins; honors: Taylor Fountaine.
Grade seven, high honors: Jackman Daigle; honors: David Lessard, Madisyn Patrucci, Emily Veilleux.
Grade six, high honors: Robert Bouffard, Mason Desjardins, Brooke Fernandez, Owen Lacasse, Madison Rohr, Thomas Sylvester; honors: Kyleigh Hawes.
Grade five, high honors: Grace Allen, Allison Austin, Leo Campbell, Peyton Chaisson, Carlie Frigon, Emma Lacasse, Aurelie Poulin; honors: Connor Achey, Kode Paradise, Denali Taylor, Sydney Rodriguez, Braidan Welch.
Students enrolled in Advanced Placement and/or college courses:
Grade 12: Janelle Crawford, Madison Cuddy, Patricia Lessard, Caitlin Logston, Javier Padilla, Ian West.
Grade 11: Demi Giroux, Elise McKendry, Carson Veilleux.
