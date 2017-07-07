Forest Hills School third quarter honor roll

Forest Hills School, Jackman

Third quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Madison Cuddy, Javier Padilla, Hope Reyes, Ian West; honors: Daphne Haggan, Emily Smith.

Grade 11, high honors: Demi Giroux, Elise McKendry, Carson Veilleux.

Grade 10, high honors: Alexandra Lessard; honors: Autumn Pacheco, Jakob Rivas.

Grade nine, high honors: Summer Pacheco, Sam Rodriguez.

Grade eight, high honors: Alexis Campbell, Parker Desjardins; honors: Taylor Fountaine.

Grade seven, high honors: Jackman Daigle; honors: David Lessard, Madisyn Patrucci, Emily Veilleux.

Grade six, high honors: Robert Bouffard, Mason Desjardins, Brooke Fernandez, Owen Lacasse, Madison Rohr, Thomas Sylvester; honors: Kyleigh Hawes.

Grade five, high honors: Grace Allen, Allison Austin, Leo Campbell, Peyton Chaisson, Carlie Frigon, Emma Lacasse, Aurelie Poulin; honors: Connor Achey, Kode Paradise, Denali Taylor, Sydney Rodriguez, Braidan Welch.

Students enrolled in Advanced Placement and/or college courses:

Grade 12: Janelle Crawford, Madison Cuddy, Patricia Lessard, Caitlin Logston, Javier Padilla, Ian West.

Grade 11: Demi Giroux, Elise McKendry, Carson Veilleux.

