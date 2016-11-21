Community

Film: Fellini’s 8½

By Maine Jung Center
Posted Nov. 21, 2016, at 1:25 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME

For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org

Film Night at the Center:

Story continues below advertisement.

8½ (1963) | Directed by Frederico Fellini

December 2, 2016

Viewing facilitated by Tom Bowman

In one of the greatest films of all time, Marcello Mastroianni stars as a film director who is making a film without a script. Fellini was undergoing Jungian analysis during the making of this film and herein lies all the interior ingredients necessary to create a cinematic masterpiece. (Tom Bowman)

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Here’s why Maine makes most stores close on Thanksgiving, but not othersHere’s why Maine makes most stores close on Thanksgiving, but not others
  2. How Maine is a model for rural states grappling with aging populationsHow Maine is a model for rural states grappling with aging populations
  3. Orland man killed in Castine rollover
  4. Maine Democratic Party Chairman Bartlett re-elected after leadership fightMaine Democratic Party Chairman Bartlett re-elected after leadership fight
  5. Getchell Brothers expanding ice business across the river into BangorGetchell Brothers expanding ice business across the river into Bangor

Top Stories

Similar Articles