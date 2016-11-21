Film: Fellini’s 8½

Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: Maine Jung Center, 183 Park Row, Brunswick, ME
For more information: 207-729-0300; mainejungcenter.org
Film Night at the Center:
Story continues below advertisement.
8½ (1963) | Directed by Frederico Fellini
December 2, 2016
Viewing facilitated by Tom Bowman
In one of the greatest films of all time, Marcello Mastroianni stars as a film director who is making a film without a script. Fellini was undergoing Jungian analysis during the making of this film and herein lies all the interior ingredients necessary to create a cinematic masterpiece. (Tom Bowman)
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →