Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols in Dennysville

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Dennysville Meetinginghouse, King Street, Dennysville, ME For more information: 207-726-3905

To mark the beginning of the Christmas season, the Dennysville Festival Choir, has prepared many carols, old and new. Each is selected to illuminate one of the nine lessons that will be read by members of the congregation, choir, and community. This year, the service will be held on Wednesday evening, December 21st at 7 p.m.

The carols will include old favorites, such as the familiar “Ding, Dong, Merrily on High,” as well as contemporary compositions like John Tavener’s setting of William Blake’s poem “The Lamb.” The choir will sing many of their favorites, such as “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “Jesus Christ, the Apple Tree,” “The Three Kings,” Herbert Howell’s impressionistic “Sing Lullaby,” “There Is a Flower” by John Rutter, Franz Beibl’s “Ave Maria,” the German macaronic carol “In Dulci Jubilo,” and Hector Berlioz’ “The Shepherd’s Farewell,” ranging in mood from the thoughtful “I Wonder as I Wander” to the effervescent “Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day.” Brand new to the choir are the traditional German carol “O du Frohliche! O du Selige!” and a setting of the medieval poem “Adam Lay Bounden” by Phillip Ledger, which will, as usual, open the service.

Again, the organist for the service, is the accomplished Gerald Wheeler from Blue Hill. Beginning as an organist at St. Paul’s, London, he spent most of his career as the organist and choirmaster at Saint James Cathedral in Montreal. Retiring to Blue Hill some years ago, he has continued to enjoy playing the tracker organ at the Blue Hill Congregational Church and conducting the choir, as well. The Festival Choir is immensely grateful to him for coming all the way to Dennysville to share in this annual musical and Biblical remembering of the ancient and wonderful story of the Savior’s birth.

The sanctuary will be decorated with two fragrant spruce trees, ornamented with tiny lights and bows, a huge wreath hanging from a central ceiling fixture, garlands of greens, and sets of red candles stationed throughout to lend light, as the those gathered in the old box pews join in singing some of the well-known carols. This service lifts and transports the spirit above the usual seasonal stresses and brings alive the real significance of Christmas.

